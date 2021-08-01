MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Shores resident said a woman went inside her SUV while she was putting away groceries and took off with her purse and her daughter’s cellphone.

Surveillance video captured the subject as she approached Sandra Aponte’s vehicle along Northwest 95th Street, between First and Second avenues, Sunday afternoon.

The footage shows the subject disappearing from view, then reappearing moments later as she walked away with a purse that the victim said is hers.

Aponte said she had left her SUV unattended for just moments.

“In five minutes or less, my purse got stolen from my car,” she said.

The victim added the missing bag may be the least of her worries.

“My daughter’s cellphone was stolen from the car. When I got back to the car, I couldn’t turn the car on because my keys were inside the purse as well,” she said.

The thief entered the SUV from the driver’s side, spent about 30 seconds inside the vehicle and casually strolled away with Aponte’s purse.

Aponte admitted that, even though she was close by and in very familiar surroundings, she should have known better than to leave her items unsecured and out of sight.

“I’m always trying to be cautious, alert,” she said. “I don’t know what happened today. I let my guard down. I don’t know what happened.”

Miami Shores Police are investigating.

Now Aponte hopes the surveillance video will help detectives locate the mystery woman.

“I feel violated, like, my identity got – all my information is there, pretty much,” she said.

If you have any information on this theft or the woman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.