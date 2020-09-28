Video shows woman crashing SUV into gate outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner is speaking out days after a woman driving an SUV backed into his front gate and took off, leaving his property badly damaged.

Torrence Gibson said Friday afternoon’s crash happened just weeks after he’d fixed the gate outside of his home, located along the 7200 block of Northwest 17th Court.

“Someone hit my gate when I was at work. I looked at my video, and I saw the woman hit it,” he said.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, at around 2:30 p.m., as the woman struck the gate, then took off.

“Without the cameras — my neighbors did tell me what happened, but visually, I was able to see who it was, the vehicle, who did it, and that’s a big help,” said Gibson.

The homeowner said the woman was struggling to close one of the SUV’s doors before she got in the vehicle.

“From the video, it looked like she was constantly trying to close the door. It was like she was frustrated with the door as well,” he said. “From the video, it looked like she was trying to close the door constantly, but she probably got frustrated with trying to close it.”

Gibson said this is a major hit to his pocket, and he’s going to have to wait to fix it again.

“Well, I did this gate on military orders. I’m a reservist, so the whole gate together was $5,000,” he said. “The front was $2,200, the side was $2,800. That’s a little bit of hit, so I have to get it done when I go back on military orders, when I make enough money, a little extra.”

Gibson said he hopes this is the last time he’ll have to make repairs for another person’s distracted and dangerous driving.

“Why my gate? Why did you come on the street, park in this lot and hit my gate?” he said. “I’m glad no kids were around, but I just want to know why. That’s all.”

Gibson hopes the surveillance video helps police track down the woman behind the wheel.

If you have any information on this crash or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

