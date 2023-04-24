NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured water from a burst pipe gushing into a condominium unit at a building in North Bay Village that engineers have deemed unsafe, as the deadline for residents to evacuate fast approaches.

The footage shows part of what residents of the Majestic Isles Condominiums along the 7900 block of East Drive have had to deal with before they were asked to vacate their homes.

Partial collapsed ceilings and termite issues are some of the reasons why at least 50 residents have until Tuesday morning to move out.

“We literally just moved in to now move back out,” said Majestic Isles resident Amanda Reyes.

Reyes and her husband are among the many now forced to evacuate after moving in back in December.

“It’s a lot of hassle to pick up and do in a few days,” she said.

The building, built back in the 1960s, was deemed an unsafe structure following a recertification engineering report.

Reyes said her unit is on the list of concerns. She provided the video that shows gallons of water gushing into her apartment following last week’s heavy rain.

“For whatever reason, it just fell, and so, all the water that was on the roof from that rainy day was going through our apartment, then to the lady downstairs, and then the lady on the first floor,” she said, “which kind of just brought up all of the issues that, once they started to come in and inspect what had happened with the drain, they started noticing other bits and pieces.”

As the deadline to move out inches closer, residents who spoke with 7News said they have nowhere to go and didn’t have enough time to prepare.

“We’ve been trying to ask, like, ‘Can have an extension? Does it have to be a hard stop of Tuesday at 10 a.m.?” said Reyes. “Because it’s just really difficult to find something this quick and to also move everything that you own and just go somewhere.”

