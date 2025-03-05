MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captures two injured men being treated by first responders after shots rang out near a gas station in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital following a shooting near an ExxonMobil location at Northwest 168th Terrace and 27th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Video shows one of the victims wandering to the gas station as blood drips from his arm. In another video, the victim is seen lying on the ground as first responders rush to the rescue.

The victims were transported with serious injuries, one by ground and the other airlifted.

Following the late night shooting, blood stains cover the front entrance of the gas station.

Pastor Joseph Jackson said he has lived in the house next to where the incident took place for 24 years.

“I was a little bit shocked. I said, ‘What happened? Why are news crews out here?’” said Jackson.

Investigators are now working to find the person who pulled the trigger. Their investigation expanded to a nearby field near the gas station where detectives believe the incident took place.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

