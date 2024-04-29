MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man responsible for a smash-and-dash in South Beach.

Surveillance video captured the vandal as he grabbed a table outside of PAUL Bakery, located along the 400 block of Lincoln Road, and launched it at the business, Saturday night.

The business reopened Sunday despite a shattered window.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police at 305- 673-7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

