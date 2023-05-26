NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight heist at a rental company in Northwest Miami-Dade left the owner with one less truck.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the subject hopped into the truck and took off.

The theft happened in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and Seventh Street, early Friday morning.

The stolen truck has the logo “Simple Rustic” on its side.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

