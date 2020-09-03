Video shows truck driver dumping roof debris into basin near Dade/Broward line

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck driver will be required to pay a hefty fine after being caught on camera illegally dumping roof debris into a basin in Northwest Miami-Dade, county officials said.

The hidden camera footage captured the motorist disposing of the truck’s contents in the C-9 Basin, located west of the Florida Turnpike, near the Dade/Broward line.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Department of Solid Waste Management on Thursday said the company’s name was visible on the side of the truck, leading to an investigation.

The owner of the truck has been slapped with a $5,500 fine.

In addition, the company behind the dumping is now responsible for cleaning up the area.

