NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some suspected crooks went to great lengths to avoid being arrested. Although a drawbridge stopped the suspects in their tracks, their desperation to escape has gone viral on social media.

The wrong-way chase happened Wednesday and ended with three men in handcuffs.

According to authorities, the men are linked to multiple vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts throughout South Florida.

Demetrius Saunders, Kerven Rodriguez and Carlos Segarra are in Miami-Dade County jail after officers recovered more than 30 catalytic converters in the trunk of their red BMW.

“I’m not surprised,” said a witness. “Anybody can come at night. There’s no gate, nothing.”

The burglaries began Tuesday at a residential condo parking lot in North Bay Village.

A resident had called police after spotting the trio idling in the parking lot. The trio then were spotted and caught at the 79th Street drawbridge.

Videos from witnesses show the BMW racing down the opposite direction after the bridge had gone up.

According to officers, the chase ended at 71st Street and Bay Drive, where they left their car and took off on foot, hopping over a condo’s fence and hiding in the building’s trash room.

Miami Beach Police were not far behind, as a resident called after finding the three men while she was taking out the trash.

Bystanders recorded the arrest.

“We don’t get this everyday here,” said a witness, “so we wanted to see what happened here.”

North Bay Village officers said the trio is also connected to burglaries in Palm Beach County and Lee County.

It remains unknown if any catalytic converters were stolen at the North Bay Village condo.

