SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween Grinch took off with a bag full of packages from a front porch in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the thief as he took Halloween costumes and more from Sarahi Willis’ home on Southwest 276th Street, Friday afternoon.

The subject rode a bicycle to the front of the residence and, with a plastic bag in hand, began to fill up with packages. Moments later, he pedaled away with the homeowner’s belongings.

Willis said the theft has also taken away a sense of security, for her and her children.

“When we first moved here, one of the biggest things was, ‘We have security,’ so it made us feel better about the whole situation — you know, moving into our neighborhood, first home,” she said, “and with this happening more often, we don’t feel as safe anymore.”

Willis said the thief has stolen from her before.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.