NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade resident said he was targeted by a porch pirate who swiped a cellphone that was delivered to his home, and it was all caught on camera.

Eloy Estrada said a FedEx driver dropped off the package, Friday afternoon.

“He kind of bent down and put it here,” he said, “which was my cellphone replacement.”

Estrada said he wasn’t home at the time.

His girlfriend wasn’t either, but she saw when it arrived through the Ring camera.

“I told her to actually call the neighbor to see if she could pick it up, but nobody was home,” said Estrada.

Shortly after, the crook made his move.

“I get another notification, and then I see it’s a different person,” said Yi Valdes, Estrada’s girlfriend.

To her dismay, the man approaching their doorstep was not their neighbor.

“I literally had to look at the video twice because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Valdes.

“Less than five minutes [later], the other person just came out of the blue, walked straight into the house, grabbed the package behind the bushes, basically, and just walked casually out the other way,” said Estrada.

Eloy is now out hundreds of dollars.

“Upset more, not about the phone, upset that he actually invaded someone’s privacy,” said Estrada.

The couple said they’re shocked this happened in their neighborhood, but they are thankful they had a camera that recorded the stranger snatching the package.

“It helps. I mean, I wish a hand would come out of it and grab him and hold him just for me,” said Estrada

Valdes has a message for the perpetrator.

“I’d say return the phone and don’t get yourself in trouble. Return the phone and that’s it; it’ll stay there,” said Valdes.

The couple reported the theft to police and FedEx. They are both looking into the incident.

