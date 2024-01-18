MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crook in Miami left a clear clue on camera.

The thief, seen wearing a black mask and dark clothing, was able to unlock and start a black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro parked in front of a home on Southwest 33rd Avenue and 19th Street, at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

The vehicle’s alarm went off, but that didn’t stop the subject, who was seen driving away in the sports car.

If you have any information that can help police recover the car and catch the crook, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

