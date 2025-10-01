MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New footage shows the moments before a man who is accused of shooting a woman surrendered to police following a short standoff.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a conversation over a Rolex watch inside a Mirador apartment on West Avenue, July 19.

Video obtained by 7News picked up the conversation inside the apartment.

“I know what that watch is,” said a man.

“If it’s real, $150 minimum,” said another man.

In the video, the condo’s owner, Leonardo Amezcua, is discussing the sale of the luxury watch with multiple guests.

Police say the conversation then devolved between the small group of people who’d been out together that night.

At some point, the Miami Beach after-party went south.

While in the apartment, the group was “drinking champagne and conversing. Suddenly [Amezcua] said he has something to show them,” according to the arrest report.

“I got to show you something,” a man can be heard saying in the video.

That’s when detectives say Amezcua left and then came back to the kitchen area with a gun, which wound up injuring a woman.

In the report, police say “the firearm went off out of nowhere and she was shot.”

The woman was struck in her forearm by the bullet and was rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

When police arrived, Amezcua “barricaded himself inside the premises resulting [in] the deployment of SWAT and hostage negotiators,” according to the report.

During the standoff, Miami Beach Police utilized a drone to reach the 15th floor, where the party took place.

After unsuccessfully attempting to convince Amezcua to surrender, authorities say the drone’s camera began “capturing [Amezcua] cleaning” his condo, “holding [a] white towel in his hand with what appears to be blood on it.”

Eventually, Amezcua surrendered to police.

Later, in the interrogation room, witnesses could be seen describing the bloody night on the beach to police.

“Blood, blood, blood, blood,” said a female witness.

Amezcua faces charges for culpable negligence and tampering with evidence. He has a pending trial.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.