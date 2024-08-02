MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video captures the chaotic moments before a confrontation outside of a South Beach nightclub that left a bouncer dead.

The May 12 shooting during the overnight hours followed a street fight that erupted once a man was booted from Exchange Miami nightclub.

But this exchange inspired something far more violent and tragic: a cold-blooded murder.

During a May 15 bond court hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer commented on the chilling nature of the incident.

“It looks like an execution,” she said.

The victim, 31-year-old Marley William Lester Case, a father, was senselessly taken that morning.

7News broke the story of the killing and the arrest of 28-year-old Dvonn Reaux.

But now, exclusively obtained video shows how it started.

Police said Reaux was “ejected as he was trying to fight with security staff and patrons” while inside the club.

The footage then shows a scrum within a line of people, then employees, and at least a couple of patrons spilling out onto Washington Avenue.

A shirtless man who police later said was Reaux squared up to fight before he appeared to get hit — only to come back for more.

With their headquarters just blocks away, Miami Beach Police officers arrived, wrangled Reaux and brought him to a median, where he was seen cuffed and detained.

Police said the suspect complained of having left property inside Exchange Miami. He was not arrested.

An hour later, Reaux came back, saw the bouncer, aimed and fired at close range.

The arrest warrant includes a surveillance still that detectives said is Reaux firing several more shots into the victim after he went down.

The newly acquired footage shows the frantic response of witnesses trying to help, as first responders rushed in and got the wounded man to an ambulance. Sadly, Case could not be saved.

Reaux remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. His trial is pending.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.