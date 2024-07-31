MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows the scary moments on Miami Beach when bullets begin flying all over the beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of Ocean Drive near Ninth Street on Saturday, July 28.

While it is unclear where the gunshots came from, officers rushed to the sand to search for a potential shooter.

Cellphone video shows officers arriving on the sandy beach in full force but ultimately, no one was caught.

According to officials, no one was hurt either.

But from his Sherbrooke Hotel, Mitch Novick’s security system picked up the sound of bullets.

“It wasn’t fireworks,” said Novick. “I’m used to it.”

The cameras also captured officers rushing over to the beach and people in the area reacting to what they had heard,

“It sounded very much like the last time,” said Novick.

Novick refers to the time gunshots were fired in the same spot five months ago when bullets flew into the Pelican Hotel. No one was hurt in that incident.

On Feb. 25, gunfire caused people on Novick’s street to duck for cover and brace themselves.

Surveillance video, obtained by 7News at the time, showed even Novick and his friends trying to process the shots they had heard.

“Embarrassing,” Novick is heard saying on camera.

Months later, the same sound of gunfire is being heard in the neighborhood

According to Miami Beach Police, “This matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and an active investigation is underway.”

Novick said he believed the sound came from the beach.

“It’s coming from there,” he said.

Novick said he would continue monitoring the noise coming from outside his hotel.

“Every day, every night,” said he said.

Anyone with information on what happened near the beach on Saturday before 6 a.m. is urged to call Miami Beach Police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.