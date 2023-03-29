MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the son of a South Florida celebrity running from police before his arrest in Miami Beach for allegedly assaulting two women.

Luther Roderick Campbell II, the son of famous rap artist Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew, appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday.

Campbell is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.

According to police, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Campbell was armed with a knife and walked up to two women, telling them, “What did you say?”

The incident happened on South Beach, near the famous Big Pink restaurant.

The women were behind a car and had something blocking them from Campbell.

Campbell eventually ran away with that knife.

Police caught up with him at the Walgreens at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue.

At that point, officers attempted to subdue Campbell, but he ran off.

He was eventually arrested feet away from Miami Beach Bicycle Center along Fifth Street.

“Right here on this alleyway, and the cops started rushing down there,” said an employee at the bike shop.

The employee said Campbell ended up behind a large fridge, and an employee at a nearby hotel pointed him out to police.

“We didn’t know exactly who it was; they took him into handcuffs,” said the employee.

The surveillance video captured officers alongside the handcuffed suspect as they walked past a dumpster down an alleyway.

“It’s Miami Beach, you know, a lot of things happen out here,” said the employee.

Campbell’s bond was set at $6,000. He is currently on probation for another case, so he has to stay in jail until Thursday, when he is scheduled to go before a judge in connection to the older case.

Once Campbell bonds out, he is ordered to stay away from the women he confronted.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.