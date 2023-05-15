MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami restaurant hopes to use the power of social media to bring to justice a man who was caught on camera vandalizing his business.

Ms. Cheezious is known for its sandwiches, but this weekend, the owner and his staff are picking up the crumbs after some criminal mischief over the weekend.

Owner Brian Mullins said he arrived Saturday morning to find the popular restaurant’s window smashed.

One look at surveillance video showed Mullins who was responsible.

“Some guy was lurking across the street, came across, came over, looked at the window, spits at the window, does something strange, walks off,” he said.

Soon after, just after 4 a.m., the shirtless man returned to the restaurant. The security footage shows the subject pacing along the sidewalk in front of the business, located along the 7400 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

“We get characters that wander up and down Biscayne Boulevard from time to time, but this guy I haven’t seen before,” he said.

The perpetrator appeared to look around, checking to see if the coast is clear, then wound up an object with all his might and hurled it right into the window before he took off running.

It’s unclear exactly what he threw at the window, but the damage he caused is not.

“I looked for it in the morning, and I couldn’t find it, but something obviously very heavy, something hard that smashed the front window,” said Mullins.

Mullins said he’s not sure why the man targeted the sandwich spot.

“I don’t know if he was trying to get in, if he was just vandalizing, not really sure what the intention was,” he said.

As Mullins cleans up the mess, he’s stuck with an eyesore for the time being,

He’s hoping that by posting this video on social media, someone will recognize the man, because the damage to the window is already costing him some hefty cheese.

“So I got the estimate, it will be replaced Tuesday, and it’s approximately $2,000, which for a sandwich shop, that’s pretty substantial,” he said.

This isn’t the first time vandals have targeted Ms. Cheezious. Back in November of 2020, surveillance video showed two men breaking a waterline after, Mullins said, they were kicked out of the restaurant for refusing to wear face masks inside.

Mullins said he has been in business for the past 13 years and plans to keep going, but he has a message for the suspected vandal in Saturday’s incident.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” he said. “It’s a grilled cheese shop. We couldn’t have done anything that wrong to you that you got that upset about something, and if it was something wrong with you physically, mentally, and you needed to break something, then break something of your own.”

Each week, Ms. Cheezious provides food to a local women’s and children’s shelters. Mullins said this act of vandalism will not stop him from giving back to the community.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

