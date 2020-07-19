Video shows shark swimming on Intracoastal near Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A shark was spotted swimming along the Intracoastal Waterway, leading to a close encounter near Aventura.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video showing the marine predator in close proximity, Sunday afternoon..

The viewer estimates the shark was about 8 feet long.

No one was hurt.

