Video shows security guard chasing Hialeah supermarket shoplifters, shooting at getaway car

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have released surveillance video of a theft at a supermarket that took a violent turn, as a security guard chased a woman and another accused shoplifter before opening fire at a getaway vehicle, injuring the women’s two young daughters inside.

The security footage, released by police on Thursday, showed the security guard chasing someone who has been identified as Stedman Amaya.

Police said Amaya ran out of Rey Chavez Distributor No. 2 with a handful of lobster tails.

The security guard is then seen firing shots at a blue older model Toyota Corolla as it pulled out of a parking space, Tuesday afternoon.

The two sisters, who are 6 and 8 years old, were hurt after, police said, their mom played a role in the theft.

During a clash between a man and the security guard, authorities said, a bullet hit one of the girls while shattered glass hit the other.

The girls were sitting in the getaway car with their mother, who was later identified as Angela Pupo.

Detectives said Pupo, who drove her daughters to Jackson Memorial Hospital, lied by telling them someone shot at their car as they drove through Northwest Miami-Dade.

But police cleared it up, telling 7News what really happened was that Pupo and Amaya tried stealing the lobster tails from the supermarket.

Pupo’s daughters, meanwhile, told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Dawn Denaro that they are now doing much better.

When Denaro asked the girls if they were healing from their injuries, one of them responded, “Yeah.”

“I’m so glad to hear that,” said the judge.

Pupo was arrested and charged for her involvement in this case to include two counts of child neglect.

Police also arrested the security guard. He is facing his own charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

Pupo has been charged with petty theft and two counts of child neglect including grave bodily harm.

Detectives are still looking for Amaya.

On Thursday, 7News learned a family friend of the mother will be taking care of the sisters.

“I have a lot of support. They’ve all bonded with them, and they love them very much,” said the family friend.

When the judge asked how he knew the girls and how he was related to Pupo’s family, he responded, “I’m the family friend of the mother. I’ve known her since she was a little girl.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shoplifting and Amaya’s whereabouts should call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

