NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the scary moments when a school security K9 dog who was off its leash attacked a child over the summer near Miami Country Day School.

The German shepherd, who is there to protect those at the Northeast Miami-Dade school, stepped out of line and grabbed the little boy’s leg while he walked on the sidewalk with his father near Northeast 107th Street.

Video, provided exclusively to 7News, shows surveillance and body camera footage of the incident and the aftermath.

“The dog bit him and threw him,” said a security staff member who witnessed the moments that followed the bad bite.

The man, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he’s a firearms training expert and worked for a company hired by Country Day to provide private security for the school.

He detailed what he saw happen to the young child who, he says, is around 5 years old.

“[The dog] pops out and just snatches the kid,” he said. “The K9 handler [then] grabbed the dog.”

Footage captures the child crying while he sits on the father’s lap.

“The father grabbed the child, cradling the child. The kid is hysterically crying,” said the witness.

The extent of the child’s injuries remains unknown.

The witness then begins talking to first responders who arrive to the area.

“If it’s a medical emergency or something that happens, they gotta call,” he said on body camera footage.

The man says the separate K9 company was in the wrong.

“[He] stepped away from the dog. The dog is sitting in the corner right there,” he said.

The child was checked out on scene by responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel and taken to the hospital by his father.

Miami Country Day School tells 7News they are “…unable to discuss personnel matters…” but do confirm the “…incident occurred during the summer involving a member of our security team and their service dog.”

The school added the employee and dog were “immediately removed from our campus security team.”

While the witness who spoke to 7News doesn’t work at the school anymore, he had some advice to keep everyone safe.

“You just need to make sure that the school is vetting their personnel, security a lot more. You don’t leave a dog off the leash, especially a working dog. These aren’t play dogs, they’re 105, 110 pounds German shepherds, especially in an area where there are children around,” he said.

It’s unknown if the child attends the school.

