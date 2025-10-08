MIAMI (WSVN) - Two years after a vacation in Miami turned into a nightmare for a couple, Miami Police officers say they’ve cracked the case and new video shows the men fleeing the scene and crashing the car after the robbery.

According to police, Ronquez Williams, Ron Juba and Ronald Williams have all been charged with armed robbery.

Detectives say the three men held a couple at gunpoint in 2023 as they were waiting for their car outside a valet in Brickell.

“Got out with guns in their hands, went up to the victims, pointed the guns and told them they would kill them if they didn’t give them their jewelry and the victims, in fear for their lives, they complied,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Police say the trio got away with cash, jewelry, a large gold chain and two watches that are worth $30,000.

That’s when they hopped in their car and drove off.

But they didn’t get far. Surveillance video shows their escape on the road where their reckless driving led to them crashing into a median and flipping their car on its side.

The men then jumped out of the flipped car and ran away from the scene into the downtown area.

According to police, the trio left behind evidence in the car that tied them to the crime. The evidence included a glove with DNA, a registered gun and the car’s registration.

They also say an investigation revealed DNA, phone records and other evidence which helped them close the case.

“Through the phone records, we were able to see that at least one of the subjects was texting a family member saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking for a target. We’re looking for someone,'” said Vega.

But when police went looking for the men behind the robbery, all of them were found behind bars for another robbery incident in Miami.

“This is to show that you can commit a crime in the City of Miami and it may take a couple of years, but we are going to catch you,” said Vega.

Detectives are now investigating whether there were other robbery victims.

As for the couple, police say they recovered all of their jewelry and will be returning it to them.

