Video shows roaming pony grazing outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade man is speaking out after a prowling pony paid a surprise early morning visit to his home.

Surveillance video caught the four-legged prowler outside the residence, located in a neighborhood near Tropical Park, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

The animal is seen stopping, then eating from grass from the front lawn.

Luis Carrillo, the resident whose camera captured the wayward pony, said it left a lasting impression, in more ways than one.

“There was a pony that came by last night and pretty much left us a little surprise in the front yard,” he said.

Other neighbors spotted the horse as well. They said they have no idea where it could have possibly come from.

“We’ve seen foxes and other stuff before, but never a pony. That’s a first,” said Carrillo.

As of Sunday night, it’s unclear whether Miami-Dade Animal Services has gotten involved in the search for the pony.

