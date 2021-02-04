Video shows porch pirate swiping bike from Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a bicycle from a Miami Shores home.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the thief walking up to the front porch of the residence, located near Northeast Fourth Avenue and 94th Street, Jan. 17.

The footage captures the subject looking around, then grabbing the bike.

According to Miami Shores Police, he got into a Cadillac and fled the scene heading southbound.

The crook was seen wearing a hoodie with the letters “FM” on the front, and he had a mustache.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami Shores Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

