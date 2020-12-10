Video shows porch pirate swiping Amazon package from South Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami-Dade couple is crying foul and demanding answers after their Amazon package was swiped outside their home, and they believe the delivery driver is behind the quick steal.

Doorbell surveillance video captured a man decked out in all black as he took off with a package moments after it was left on the victims’ doorstep along Southwest 107th Avenue, near 250th Street, at around noon, Thursday.

To add insult to injury, the couple said, they believe the Amazon driver was responsible for the theft.

“I was angry. I mean, I dropped everything that I was doing at work and jumped in my car,” said the homeowner, who identified himself as Al.

Al, who declined to share his last name, said he and his girlfriend, who moved into this neighborhood about two weeks ago, no longer feel safe.

“It’s not about what he took. It’s the sense of security,” he said.

The security footage shows an Amazon driver walking up to the home and leaving a white envelope. He stopped for a second and snapped a picture of the delivery before walking away.

Minutes later, the subject is seen walking up to the door hunched over, grabbing the other item that was there, a meal delivery worth about $100, and taking off.

The subject’s face is covered, but Al said this cannot be a coincidence.

“You can tell that, within a matter of two minutes — it was the same pants, same shoes, everything, and it was definitely that guy,” he said.

Al said his girlfriend was home at the time. The couple reported the theft to Amazon, and they got an email back saying an internal investigation is underway.

7News also reached out to Amazon, and a representative replied saying they are looking into the incident.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable living here now,” said Al.

The couple said they have filed a police report, and they want to press charges. They said they’re going to think twice from now on before they schedule deliveries to their home.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.