MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Video obtained exclusively by 7News shows police chasing down a man accused of gunning for trouble on South Beach.

The video shows an encounter between Miami Beach Police officers and a wanted man Wednesday morning. The man is accused of pulling out a gun during an aggravated assault, moments earlier.

Multiple police units were seen surrounding South Beach’s entertainment district.

“Nothing good happens past midnight on Miami Beach,” said Mitch Novick, whose surveillance camera caught the police activity, “at least not anymore.”

Novick provided the surveillance footage to 7News recorded by his Sherbrooke Hotel security cameras.

“He just pulled out a gun,” said a man in a red shirt.

According to officers, they said the man is the victim. He was reluctant to say his name but said he was visiting from Central Florida and was working at a nearby hotel with his son when the incident occurred on Washington Avenue.

He told 7News that the assailant mistook him for someone else, but when the gunman and others retreated…

“They was following him while I was on the phone with the cops,” said the victim.

Novick’s cameras captured a group of three walking and then begin running east on Ninth Street.

One man seemed to remove something from his body and start sprinting.

Later, authorities said he had removed a cross body bag, which contained a gun and he had placed on the floor near a dark-colored car.

The video then shows the group running towards Ocean Drive.

Off camera, one of three suspects were arrested on Ocean Drive’s 800 block.

After, an officer retrieved the gun.

The arrest form stated, “… located a firearm inside a black cross body pouch at the 100 block of Ninth Street, underneath a parked vehicle.”

Video also shows men looking under the car only three hours after the incident but don’t seem to find anything and leave.

“Under the vehicles, looking for something,” said Novick.

Police said they are still looking for at least one more person connected to the crime.

Bryan Williams, 26, is now in jail and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

