NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Recently surfaced surveillance video shows someone running toward a quadplex in Northeast Miami-Dade moments before a fire broke out, leaving a mother, her three children and two other people displaced.

The footage recorded early Sunday morning shows a person sprinting toward the building, located near the intersection of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 166th Street, with what appears to be a torch or flamethrower.

A few seconds later, a bright flash lights up the frame, and the person is seen running off empty-handed before driving away.

The blaze left Shanaria Gordon and her children looking for somewhere else to live.

“I don’t have anywhere to go, so – that’s a good question. I’m definitely homeless now,” she said.

Gordon said her entire family was sleeping when she smelled smoke, and that’s when she woke everyone up.

“My kids, that’s the only thing that was on my mind, making sure they were out,” she said. “That’s all I worried out. I didn’t bring out no keys, no purse, nothing. I just got them.”

Gordon and her children watched as the fire spread from the next door unit to theirs.

Responding Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units shattered windows and broke down doors in order to douse the flames.

Crews were able put out the fire with no injuries.

Officials said the cause is under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately respond for 7News’ request for comment regarding whether they are looking into the surveillance video.

As for what’s next for Gordon and her teenage children, she said she’s trying to figure out their next steps.

“I really don’t know. I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she said. “I know I’m gonna get through it, but I’m just making sure they’re safe right now and we get somewhere to stay.”

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the six people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

