MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A video posted on social media shows a group of people trashing Biscayne Bay with dozens of dollar bills.

The video shows the group partying on a rented yacht on Memorial Day weekend near Star Island as they throw dollar bills into Biscayne Bay.

The people on the boat took first-person video of the dozens of bills floating on the water. Others took a video of themselves throwing the bills up in the air.

Miami Beach Police said an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

Throwing items, such as dollar bills or trash, into Biscayne Bay is not good for marine life or waterways. Each year, more than 100,000 marine mammals die as a result of ingesting debris in waterways.

The yacht appears to have been charted by a man named Malcolm Delaney.

