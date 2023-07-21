MIAMI (WSVN) - There was danger on duty for Miami Police when a reckless driver nearly struck an officer, then made a chaotic getaway in the city’s Brickell section, and the encounter was all caught on video.

Cellphone footage recorded from a high-rise captured the harrowing moments that went down on the intersection of Southwest Second Avenue and Seventh Street, Wednesday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, one of their officers initiated a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger for an alleged traffic violation.

As the officer approached the vehicle, investigators said, the driver unexpectedly shifted into reverse, narrowly avoiding a collision with the officer who had approached the car.

Despite the close call, police said, the situation escalated further when the driver, failing to bring the vehicle under control, crashed into a marked police vehicle before making a hasty getaway.

The reckless driver fled the scene at high speed and headed toward Interstate 95, leaving officers on a pursuit to catch the driver.

No officers were hurt.

Police are working to track down the person responsible for this dangerous drive.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

