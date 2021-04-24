Video shows multi-vehicle crash in Miami described by witnesses as road rage; 1 arrested

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami have arrested one person after two drivers in what witnesses described as a road rage incident hit each other’s vehicles, striking a third car that was caught in the middle, and it was all caught on camera.

Cellphone video of the intentional smash-up captured two sedans and an SUV as they collided on 80th Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

The witness who recorded the footage said the people inside the SUV and a white sedan dueled while driving on Biscayne Boulevard, leading to the bumper car bedlam involving the other sedan.

Wild times near Biscayne & 80th St. A friend sent me this video which resulted in @MiamiPD arresting 1 & fire rescue being called. That woman in the video, who had her car smashed, was said to be an innocent driver caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/yitTgJsZas — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 24, 2021

Witnesses said the woman behind the wheel of the third vehicle that was caught between the other two was driving with an elderly passenger.

The video shows the woman in the immediate aftermath of the crash, visibly upset.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

City of Miami Police units responded shortly after.

7News cameras showed police cruisers in the parking lot of the CVS located on Biscayne Boulevard and 79th Street.

Hours later, police confirmed they arrested one person in connection to the incident. They have not released the suspect’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.

