MIAMI (WSVN) - A newly released video captures the moment a Miami Police Officer opened fire on a man over the weekend in Miami.

Video posted to social media shows the officer on top of the hood of the man’s car and shooting through the windshield several times. The man then gets out of the car, runs across the street and falls to the ground before officers handcuff him.

The shooting occurred near Bayfront Park as the Best of the Best Music Festival was going on, Sunday.

According to police, they were forced to fire after 21-year-old Menelek Clarke hit an officer with his vehicle while the officer was directing traffic.

Clarke’s family said that is not true.

“He was trying to move and the police officer went in front of his car again and he’s moving with his car, as he’s moving, trying to get out of his way. Then he pulls out his gun to shoot him,” explained Sherylann Clarke, the man’s sister. “They came into contact because he was hovering over my brother’s car. It wasn’t intentional to hit him.”

Both the officer and Menelek were rushed to the hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The 21-year-old is in stable condition and recovering at the hospital.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.