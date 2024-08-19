NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pet grooming employee has been fired after doorbell camera video shows him kicking a dog that he was grooming.

The video, recorded last Monday, shows a man outside a home in Northeast Miami-Dade wearing a shirt that reads Deluxe Mobile Pet Grooming. He first kicks the small Maltese/Shih Tzu mix dog in the back of the neck then follows that by kicking it in the head.

The company, with a business in Hialeah, told 7News via text message that the employee has been fired since the video was posted.

“This horrible thing this is unacceptable. We have been open since 2016. We are zero tolerance for animal abuse. He was fired immediately [and] Animal Control has an open investigation,” said a representative for the company.

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services said they were concerned by the video and have opened an investigation.

“Deeply concerned by the disturbing video… committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all animals and fully holding perpetrators of animal abuse accountable,” said Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

On Monday afternoon, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement on the incident:

“The Miami-Dade Police Department is aware of the video circulating on social media platforms. Detectives have been in contact with the owner of the animal shown in the video and an investigation into the incident is underway.”

Neighbors that live in the complex where it happened are in disbelief as, they say, this is someone who people trusted with their pets.

“All of us were outraged. It’s heartbreaking to see something like that,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous. “My understanding is that perhaps he was grooming the dog and trying to return the dog to the owner.”

Neighbors said they don’t know where the owner of the dog lives.

“I guess he rings the doorbell, knocked on the door, and then the dog runs up to him,” said the woman.

But 7News went to the house of the man seen on video in Miami Gardens. Parked outside his home looked like a pet grooming van, but despite knocking several times, no one answered the door.

Now, shocked condo residents said they hope he gets arrested.

“He definitely needs to be arrested. Nobody should be treating animals this way, especially somebody we trust to groom our pets.”

The grooming service company told 7News that they are in touch with the dog’s owner and that the dog is OK.

