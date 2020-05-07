Video shows Miami hit-and-run that left woman dead, 2 critically injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captured hit-and-run crash in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood that left a woman dead and two others injured.

Meanwhile, City of Miami Police continue their search for the driver responsible.

The footage captures the moment a speeding Ford Mustang slammed into a blue Subaru sedan at the intersection of North Miami Avenue and 36th Street, at around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, one person lost her life. Two others are critical,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Police said the impact caused a woman to be ejected from the Subaru. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a memorial service.

In it, they identify the deceased victim as 23-year-old Ciarah Ramirez and the two others as Robert, Ramirez’s husband, and the couple’s best friend.

Paramedics transported both of them to Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition.

“We’re trying to see what we can do to be able to give those families closure,” said Fallat.

Cameras showed family members, visibly shaken by the tragedy, outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, Wednesday morning.

The crash left debris scattered throughout the road. It also toppled a sign post and shattered glass at a furniture store.

On Thursday, loved ones went to the scene. A woman was seen leaving flowers.

Meanwhile, police continue their search for the driver of the Mustang.

“The vehicle that apparently caused the crash stayed on scene because it was disabled, but the driver and possible occupant fled the scene,” said Fallat.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to track down the driver.

“We’re asking anyone, if they were in the area, to call us with information,” said Fallat.

If you would like to make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

