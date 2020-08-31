Video shows Miami-Dade cops rescuing man dangling from SR 826 ramp

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers came to the rescue of a man who found himself dangling from a Palmetto Expressway ramp in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Dramatic cellphone video posted by Only in Dade captured five officers rendering aid to the 19-year-old man at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they received a call about a man in distress in the area of the expressway near Bird Road.

Responding officers arrived to discover the man had crawled off the ledge of a large concrete wall and was barely hanging on.

Body camera video released on Monday by Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III showed the officers’ tense rescue efforts.

It shows one of the officers diving to grab the man’s arm.

The police officers then worked together to pull the man to safety.

I’m extremely proud, although not surprised, of the officers’ heroic acts to save a human life. I’m also grateful for the citizen video & body cam footage which allows us a glimpse of what is so often unnoticed, our finest in action safeguarding life & protecting our community! https://t.co/wcOag3LDMn — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) August 31, 2020

One of the responding officers, MDPD Lt. William Romero and Sgt. Cheryl Diaz, said the rescue and its happy outcome showcase why they’re law enforcement officers.

“The last six months, our community and ourselves, everybody in the country, has been having a difficult time. Luckily, we were able to bring this man and save this man’s life and give him the treatment he needed,” said Romero.

“Thanks to the efforts of everyone here, we were able to pull him to safety, and I personally am extremely grateful I didn’t have to watch another person die. Thank you,” said Diaz.

