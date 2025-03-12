MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Officers drew their weapons during a tense traffic stop with two men, officials said, were driving a stolen car.

Miami Beach Police Officers conducted the traffic stop near the intersection of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue, Tuesday evening.

According to police, they received an alert from a license plate reader of a stolen car. They tracked down the car to that intersection and intervened.

Video shows the officers begin moving in.

“Come out with your hands out. Do it now!” said the officer.

Initially, the officers seemed unsure if anyone else was in the dark colored sedan.

The police drone could be seen overheard as it provided a clearer view of the car.

After the aerial sweep of the car, officers got the all clear and moved in to detain both men.

Video shows at least three officers with their guns aimed at one of the men being handcuffed as he wondered what it was for.

“Why am I being cuffed is what I am asking you. What the [expletive] is the problem?” said the subject.

It’s unclear if the two men will face any charges

