Video shows Miami Beach officer being pranked with fake snake

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A video of a Miami Beach police officer being pranked is making the rounds on social media.

The MBPD officer was sitting in his truck when another officer slowly approached with a fake snake and put it on his lap.

Screams quickly turned into laughter between the two officers after the prank.

MBPD Capt. Steven Feldman shared the video on Twitter, which has been viewed more than 4,500 times.

Never a dull moment in police work, and when there is, leave it to your partner to keep you on your toes. #YourMBPD #HisLaughterIsContagious 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IHMofdCeST — Steven L. Feldman 🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@StevenLFeldman) September 15, 2019

“Never a dull moment in police work, and when there is, leave it to your partner to keep you on your toes,” Feldman wrote in a tweet.

