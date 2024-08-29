SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows two men jumping into action with the help of officials after two women fell into a canal when they lost control of their ATV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 112th Street and 157th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

“All units en route to advise, two females went into the body of water, one did not come up,” said a 911 operator.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two women were riding the ATV when the driver lost control, and they both fell into the water.

As fire rescue arrives, a surveillance camera captures the body of one of the women floating in the swift moving water.

Video obtained by 7News shows Dennis Padilla and his son bringing out ladders and life jackets after they heard the commotion outside their home.

Padilla said he didn’t hesitate to help.

“So, my son and I, we grabbed a ladder,” said Padilla.

Padilla lowered the ladder as MDFR officials jumped into the water and guided one of the victims to the ladder.

“it just came in as second nature, you know? ‘Hey, somebody needs help, we’ve got a ladder, we know how to do this, we’ve done this in the past,’ so we just jumped right into it,” said Padilla.

Rescue crews then focused on finding the second victim who remained in the canal.

“I need all rescuers to come up, and I need all divers. We still have one patient in the water, and we cannot locate at this time,” said a rescue unit.

The second woman was pulled from the water several minutes later. She was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“Reported two victims, one at a house and one in a rescue,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Padilla said it is a sad outcome to the situation.

“It’s just an unfortunate incident where we were able to save one person but unfortunately, we couldn’t get to the second victim,” he said.

Padilla said the surviving victim told him the other woman was her cousin, and they were both visiting South Florida from New York.

Police have not released the women’s identities.

