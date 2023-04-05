SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami-Dade couple was stunned when they found a dog that was abandoned and alone on their property. Now, they want to know who dumped the puppy at their doorstep.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jennifer Thompson said the German shepherd puppy was abandoned and tied to a fence outside her home with a 3-inch leash.

“The dog was out there for about 16 hours before we even found it,” she said. “I’ve been gone for a few days. What if I stayed for a week? She would have been dead.”

Thompson’s home surveillance cameras were rolling when a white pickup truck drove by along the 16000 block of Southwest 256th Street, just after 6 p.m., Tuesday.

The driver appeared to look up the driveway. The truck then came back, stopped, and a man in a blue shirt popped the tailgate.

He led the pup off the truck bed and took off.

The puppy was seen chasing after them, but at some point, just past the hedges, someone got out and tied the German shepherd to the fence.

The despicable act was caught on camera.

“Can’t believe what people do,” said Thompson.

As the puppy receives much-needed TLC, Thompson hopes someone steps forward to give this girl a forever home and that those men responsible get the karma they deserve.

Despite all of that, the puppy is friendly, was in good health and appeared to be trained.

The couple is now looking for someone to adopt the puppy.

