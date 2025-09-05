MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Chilling surveillance video shows the moment a Miami Beach man was stalked and robbed at gunpoint as he walked into his apartment, and the security footage prior to and during what detectives called a home invasion helped them make an arrest weeks later.

Body camera video captured Miami Beach Police officers describing the disturbing chain of events on the night of May 24.

“He got off the bus, he walked up this way, and when he walked up to the door, he was unlocking it, and when he got the door open, the guy pushed him in,” said an officer.

It all started on a Miami-Dade Transit bus. Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News shows the victim riding home from work, unaware that the suspect sharing this ride along the 100 route, identified as 32-year-old Laverick Corker, was about to rip him off.

The security footage shows the victim and the suspect eacg getting off on different parts of the bus at the stop near 77th Street and Harding Avenue.

The victim began a short walk home to his apartment, located just south of the bus stop, unaware of the danger that trailed close behind.

Police said the suspect is seen putting on a mask as he walked behind the area resident from a short distance.

Steps from the victim’s front door, detectives said, he walked past 76th Street and stopped by some mailboxes, possibly to check his mail, before rounding a corner toward his unit.

Just as the victim headed inside his apartment, the robber made his move. Surveillance video shows Corker pushing the man into the unit.

The arrest report states Corker then “brandished a brown firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded his property, by stating ‘dinero’ (money).”

Miami Beach Police officers pulled up to the apartment at around 11 p.m., shortly after 911 was called.

Bodycam video showed the victim, uninjured but shaken, speaking with an officer in Spanish. The victim was able to describe the robbery.

“Pushed into his apartment,” an officer is heard saying in the video. “He has, like, a cosmetic bag, kind of, and he pulled out an envelope that he had $60 in it, he handed it to the guy.”

Miami Beach Police officers immediately began to focus on finding their suspect.

“The bus does have cameras on it,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Detectives were able to trace the steps of the bus-riding bandit and his sinister, violent intentions. Corker was apprehended in Miami Gardens weeks later.

Corker was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and burglary with assault or armed battery. He remains locked up at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, and his trial is pending.

