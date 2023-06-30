SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a speedy steal at a South Florida smoke shop after a man swiped a hemp product and took off running.

Surveillance video shows the crook as an employee attempting to reach into a case at the front counter of the business, located along Miller Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.

Eventually, an employee gives the merchandise to the man thinking he’s a paying customer, but as soon as the employee turned around, the subject is seen fleeing the business.

The theft has left the owner smoking man, particularly because, he said, this isn’t the first one the store has been targeted by thieves.

“We wanna make sure that they don’t do this to any other shops out there,” said the owner.

Surveillance video showed a man and a woman entering the shop back in November. The woman is seen standing behind a man as she put several products in her bag.

The owner said that the merchandise stolen in November was worth hundreds of dollars.

“I don’t make a profit. It’s a loss, it’s a loss to the store,” he said.

The item stolen in this most recent theft is valued at $70, but the owner doesn’t want it to happen again.

All the goods swiped in November were eventually returned, something the owner hopes will happen with this latest hemp heist.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.