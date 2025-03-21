MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A supermarket employee in Miami Gardens is speaking out and sharing his story, days after he was caught on camera getting sucker punched while on the job.

The alarming attack occurred at the Price Choice located at 18351 NW 27th Ave., Saturday night.

Surveillance video shows the employee, Carlton Samuels, as he collects shopping carts and slowly brings them to the front of the store when he almost runs into a man wearing a gray hoodie.

That’s when the man in the sweater goes around the carts and punches the worker in the head, making him fall to the floor.

Seconds after the punch, the man in the sweater flees from the scene.

Days later, 67-year-old Samuels is back on the job and recounting the experience.

“Yeah, I put in the cart and he, come on, give me one lick and run off,” he said.

Samuels added he knows who the man is but doesn’t know why he resorted to violence.

“I know him. Every time he comes here, I know him. He comes here often,” he said.

Samuels pointed the man out in a “Need to Identify” poster that hangs at the food market’s entrance.

He said he is OK following the attack but wants the man to be found.

Investigators urge anybody with information on this incident or the assailant’s whereabouts to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

