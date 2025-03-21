MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A supermarket employee in Miami Gardens is speaking out and sharing his story, days after he was caught on camera getting sucker punched while on the job.

The alarming attack occurred at the Price Choice located at 18351 NW 27th Ave., Saturday night.

Surveillance video shows the employee, Carlton Samuels, as he collects shopping carts and slowly brings them to the front of the store when he almost runs into a man wearing a gray hoodie.

That’s when the man in the sweater goes around the carts and punches the worker in the head, making him fall to the floor.

Seconds after the punch, the man in the sweater flees from the scene.

Days later, 67-year-old Samuels is back on the job and recounting the experience.

“Yeah, I put in the cart and he came and gave me one lick and ran off,” he said. “He hit me down without no reason.”

Samuels added he knows who the man is but doesn’t know why he resorted to violence.

“He didn’t say anything to me he just lick[hit] me down and ran away,” he said. “I have seen him come to the store, here several times, but he would always come on by.”

A store manager said he was alarmed to learn about the sudden attack.

“When they called me for it, honestly, it surprised me. By the way I had the cameras on my phone and sent it to the night manager so he sent it to the police department,” said Sandy Luis.

Luis said the man seemed frustrated before he went on the attack.

“He tried to come inside the store, but he couldn’t come in because we were already closed at 9 p.m.,” he said.

Now, Miami Gardens Police have released a video, seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Samuels pointed the man out in a “Need to Identify” poster that hangs at the food market’s entrance.

“He is a dangerous man,” he said.

Samuels has returned to work following the attack. He said he is OK but wants the man to be found.

“Trying to find this guy. He come here all the while but he don’t come back[since the incident]. He should turn himself in,” he said.

Investigators urge anybody with information on this incident or the assailant’s whereabouts to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

