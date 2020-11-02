Video shows man stealing pressure cleaner, other items from Miami storage room

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a pressure cleaner and other items from a storage room in Miami.

City of Miami Police released the video of the theft at a building near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 11th Street, Sept. 27.

The footage shows the thief walking off with the pressure cleaner and a trash can filled with other things.

In all, investigators said, he stole about $2,500 worth of items.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

