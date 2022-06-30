NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, was caught on surveillance video robbing a passenger on board a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened after the bus had pulled at a stop near Northwest 103rd Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday.

The footage shows the subject as he forcibly grabbed a chain from the male passenger inside the bus and took off on foot.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

