NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman hopes surveillance video will help police catch the man who was seen snatching a cellphone that, she said, she was trying to sell to him in North Miami Beach.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, described the moment she met the man who, she said, had agreed to purchase her cellphone outside of her home along East Drive, near Northwest 173rd Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The security footage captured the woman talking to the potential buyer on the sidewalk near her driveway. Several feet away, a gray Infiniti sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof sat idle.

The man is seen reaching for the phone. Suddenly, he turned away from the victim and ran toward the passenger side of the car. The victim is seen running after him.

“Like, I grabbed him by the shirt, and he just dragged me for like a few seconds, and that’s when the car’s back tire ran over my left foot,” she said.

The victim said the theft came as a shock.

“I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me, because I have sold a lot of stuff in OfferUp, and never in my entire life has that happened to me,” she said.

The victim said this will never happen to her again. She said the next time she meets a potential buyer, it will be in a safe spot, like in front of the North Miami Beach Police Department. She hopes someone will recognize the man in the video and calls police.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

