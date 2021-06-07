NEAR MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver has been arrested and charged after, police said, he smashed into a gas station pump and became violent near Miami.

Thirty-year-old Jesus Santana-Jardines spend part of his Monday in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The suspect explained through a translator the reason for his alleged bad behavior.

“I was driving, and it was the gas station, and there were seven to eight people coming to me that were trying to kill me,” he said.

“Sir, are you able to pay money to hire your own lawyer?” asked Glazer.

“Spanish, please,” Santana-Jardines said in Spanish.

“I’m trying,” said Glazer.

Jesus Santana-Jardines was behind the wheel of a Porsche when, police said, he careened into the Chevron station on the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and LeJeune Road and slammed into a gas pump, just before 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

No one was injured in the crash.

Video shared by Only in Dade captured the suspect’s Porsche, as well as some of the ensuing antics.

The footage showed Santana-Jardines, dressed in white from his ball cap to his shoes, as he walked up to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck that responded to the scene and smashed the windshield with a bat.

The MDFR crew showed up to ensure there were no injuries and no gas leak. No firefighters were hurt.

Police officers took Santana-Jardines down moments later.

Investigators said he caused about $4,000 in damage to the fire truck and about $2,000 in damage kicking the police cruiser door and window on his way to jail.

Police said they found a bag of cocaine on the driver’s seat of the Porsche.

“We are fortunate that this incident, even though Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to well over 250,000 calls a year, was an isolated incident,” said MDFR Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah.

Santana-Jardines received a $12,000 bond. He faces charges of criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence and possession of cocaine.

