NEAR CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver has been arrested and charged after, police said, he became violent when he smashed into a gas station pump near Coral Gables.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 30-year-old Jesus Santana-Jardines careened into the Chevron station on the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and LeJeune Road, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect then walked up to a fire truck and smashed the windshield with a bat.

Police officers took him down moments later.

No one was injured in the crash.

Santana-Jardines received a $12,000 bond. He faces charges of criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence and possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.