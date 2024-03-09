MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tourist suffered a hard hit outside a South Beach ticket agency, and the sudden strike was caught on camera.

The violent welcome to Miami Beach was how a Chilean tourist was greeted on Friday morning as he looked to book a tour at a kiosk offering a fun South Florida excursion.

“Unprovoked, without warning and not a word said, just a shot to the face,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

Surveillance cameras caught the punch outside the business, located at 1425 Collins Ave., just before 10 a.m.

The assailant, a man seen wearing bright red shorts, walked out of the business, briefly got in the face of the unsuspecting stranger and delivered a left-handed punch.

The tourist wobbled and ended up being aided by his significant other, as the puncher walked off.

An employee of the tour business, who doesn’t want to be identified said that prior to the attack, the man walked up to her desk.

“He asked me for a knife. I say, ‘No, I don’t have it,'” said the employee. “The thing is, he asked me for a knife, and he makes a sign, like in his neck, and I say no, then he left, but he just goes around and her punched the face of the other guy, to the victim.”

The attack went down moments later. When asked if she witnessed it, the employee replied. “Yes.”

Speaking with 7News hours after the incident, anti-crime advocate and hotel owner Mitch Novick said he was given the video by one of his tenants. He said he was disturbed by what it shows.

“Shocking, shocking to the conscience,” he said. “Certainly not the hospitable welcome anyone deserves visiting Miami Beach. I hope this isn’t a forecast of what’s in store.”

The punch happened hours into a day that’s expected to be one of the unofficial starts to the busy spring break season. However, it remains unclear whether the punch was spring break related.

When asked how the incident made her feel, the employee at the ticket agency replied, “Unsafe. I work here, so I don’t feel safe.”

The employee said the victim had a bloody mouth and a swollen face that needed ice.

Miami Beach Police said officers showed up after they were called and were not able to find the subject. They added that the victim did not want to go through pressing charges

