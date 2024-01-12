NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a clue on camera to a restaurant break-in in North Miami.

Surveillance video released on Friday shows a man on a bicycle entering Total Carnes Argentine Beef Eatery, located along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 124th Street, last Sunday.

The security footage shows the subject walking out of the business with a bag filled with stolen goods and heading to a dumpster to grab a box.

The man is then walking back and into Total Carnes again.

He took off with meat and supplies.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

