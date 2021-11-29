MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras rolled on a scary sight in Miami, as a man was seen hanging from the railing of the Southwest First Street Bridge.

The video, shared on social media by Only in Dade on Sunday, shows the man dangling on the drawbridge.

The person who provided the video to 7News said the incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. They said the person was already on the bridge as it started to go up.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the bridge tender told first responders he saw the man on the side of the correct side of the barricade, but as the bridge began to go up, he crossed the barricade and jumped on the bridge.

A short time later, the bridge came back down slowly.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be unharmed. Officials later confirmed this information.

