MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly obtained surveillance video captures a person making a deadly discovery inside the trash chute of a Miami Beach apartment building.

The man appears to check the trash of the building located on 800 Washington this past July 19 around 9:30 p.m. Inside, police say, he found the nearly decapitated, bloody body of Elizabeth Caruso.

According to Miami Beach Police, Elizabeth was brutally killed by her son, Anthony, inside his Miami Beach apartment, hours earlier.

Detectives say Elizabeth had flown into town from New Jersey to conduct a welfare check on her 40-year-old son after not hearing from him in a few days.

Video captured the victim speaking to receptionists at the building’s lobby when she arrived to the complex earlier in the day.

Hours later, police say, she would be dead.

Cameras inside the apartment complex shows Anthony in a red shirt around 7 p.m. waiting for an elevator. It’s unclear when the killing occurred.

But ultimately, Anthony was arrested by SWAT members who had to use a Taser to remove him from his seventh-floor apartment after he barricaded himself.

He faces a second-degree murder charges and remains behind bars awaiting trial.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.