SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video shows a man opening fire on two people at a Southwest Miami-Dade bar back in March.

Paul Edward Koch, 62, is accused of getting into a fight at the Club Glades Bar located at Southwest 256th Street and 184th Avenue and then returning with a gun and fatally shooting two people.

Surveillance video showed the brief fight at the bar’s patio between Koch and another man on March 2.

The 62-year-old was asked to leave, but shortly after he does, cameras capture him going to his car and returning to the bar armed with a gun.

Investigators said that when Koch was asked to leave a second time, he started shooting inside the bar, sending patrons running for their lives.

Then detectives said he took his rage outdoors where he fatally shot another person.

He then marched through the area with his gun before someone off camera threw him on the ground.

The shooting took the life of bartender Eddie Perez and local musician Marc Hess.

According to the arrest report, the victims “were not armed and did not provoke the defendant.”

“The people who got shot were not even involved in the argument,” said Carlos, a witness who was at the bar that night.

“It’s just still unbelievable,” said Nicole, who was a friend of one of the victims.

Koch faces two counts of murder and remains behind bars.

His trial is set for May 27.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.